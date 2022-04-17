Loud Whispers With JOSEPH EDGAR

Nigeria’s Presidency Now ‘Kobo kobo’

The way the whole thing is going, even my Maiguard, Abraham will soon declare. Every Tom, Dick and Harry are declaring and joining the perennial ‘declarants’ and making the presidency reduce in so much value that even the Presidency of my Town Union – Anyiam Nsit in Akwa Ibom is now holding so much prestige.

The other day, there is a report of Fayemi wanting to declare. With full respect to him and his pedigree, the whole thing is beginning to look like one terrible circus show. From Amaechi running round a stadium and dressing like the neighbourhood tea seller to Udom who cannot even drive himself from Uyo to Abakaliki and the Kogi storm that seems to be an unending delusion. By the time you now add gravel-voiced Wike into the equation, we will now be watching a badly scripted Telenovela.

How has the Nigerian presidency fallen on such bad times where gerontocracy and other such ‘derelicts’ aspire to use it as a last gravy train to the great beyond. Please don’t even mention the eaglets – the Chukwuka, the Hadezas and the Sowores, you will just shake your head in shame and go and poo.

Two hundred million people? And these are the ones we can throw up? Shame begets us. Total shame begets us as the whole crowd remains a collective of misfiring juggernauts who really have nothing but an ego-driven and self-centred vision to fulfil a lifetime ambition. Sad.

Yemi Osinbajo: A Failed Scud Missile

I am totally amazed at how this declaration some months ago was positioned as the only thing that could redirect the aimless ship of state and when it finally came it landed like a fake banger on a Shomolu street during Christmas.

The declaration failed in lighting up the space, it was so dull that after the first 12 hours it quickly left the front lines for more important things. Professor Osinbajo has made a very sweet career of ‘no be me’.

He was Attorney General in Lagos during the Tinubu years and all the flak Baba has gotten and is still getting for those years which some have said were the years of the locust and others have said were the best years in Lagos depending on which side of the divide you find yourself did not affect his image. He dodged.

He has now carried the same sense to the presidential race. For seven years, he has been the Vice President to President Buhari and he has been doing ‘ no be me.’

How he wants to run this campaign is what we here in Shomolu are waiting to see o. Is it on employment, security, health or what? What will he be leaning on because even the railway, Amaechi will collect that one.

So, it is looking like the strategy of ‘no be me’ has finally come to its end. He tried. He has had a good run in public office soaring and riding on other people’s structure to deliver a less than sterling public service.

He will need much more than sweet Igbobi College anecdotes and a beautiful gift of the garb to meander this one o. Baba has already said that, “he doesn’t have any grown-up son…” Well, we all know what that means.

But make we dey look. Shebi nobody gave Jonathan the Goodluck he came with. A man who could not talk and came with the charisma of a duck emerged as president talk less of slick Yemi who can charm the pants off a lesbian.

Make we dey look abi. Shebi we no kuku get work again. We have time. We are watching

Flutterwave: A Fluttering Dream

These boys have been raising billions in hard currency simply by building a payment system. No value-added o, just to help you move money that banks were doing simply and now charging so much for it. They became poster boys for the tech revolution Nigeria is facing now and they have called them unicorn something – whatever that means.

Me, I have been very proud of them as they have defied the seeming despondency in the system while building an institution that has attracted global attention and interest.

Then this Hundeyin man now comes with this his article. Me, at first, I refused to read it, especially when he first started by giving justification for the article in its first paragraphs. I was wondering, what is even wrong with this one sef. Why all these explanations. Mbok the explanation was too long and when he now started talking about sexually inappropriate behaviour, I just drop the thing go eat my afang wey don dey cold.

You see in Nigeria when they want to ‘kill’ you they will say sexual harassment. But this morning, I went back to Nairametrics and read an abridged version of the article and had my mouth opened.

The allegations are serious o. Insider trading, fraud, shortcuts in the system and of course sexual harassment and bullying. I do not know if Mr Hundeyin can substantiate some of these things like the ones he said about the BBC woman which I have found to be outright false.

This Flutterwave own is now looking beyond just normal bad belle o. So Hundeyin is saying that as a staff of Access Bank, this young man was doing things – betraying the trust of his employers, causing them financial loss, amongst others.

If all of these allegations are true, then I will fall sick. At so many fora, I have been using them to boast, abusing people running away, that see what these young boys are doing in Flutterwave. Mbok, I really pray that these things are not true and that they will soon blow away for we really do not have too many symbols of hope in this country. Kai.

Dapo Ojo: Bucks the Trend

Dapo is brave. In this era of social media deprivation and a youth culture that has led to the ‘zombification’ of our youths, this man has decided to look the other way and push for sanity.

He has just launched Crux Learning. A Math reality TV contest with a $10,000 winning price on the offer. Contestants are being pulled from all over the continent. Over 10,000 year two students from 24 African countries started the race through online qualifying exams from which 18 were shortlisted.

According to Dapo, the competition was designed to demystify Mathematics, identify and reward outstanding students across the continent.

With very strong support from the African Institute of Mathematics in Rwanda, Dapo and his team aim to redirect the focus away from what we are seeing now to a much more deliberate push towards deepening serious scholarship within the continent.

The only drawback for this thing now is that those of us who came out with F9 in this subject cannot attend this show before they come and go and ask me questions for the audience and I will be looking like Aregbesola when he sees the result of the last Osun State APC Primary.

Amaju Pinnick: A Different Kind of Soldier

You know it’s not good to be seeing people from far and be saying that guy is one kind. That is how I used to look at this bobo from afar and be saying what exactly is doing this one. Then when our national team do their usual, anytime I see his picture I will just turn the page and read more interesting things like xv…

So, when I wanted to execute my new Itsekiri play, his name started getting mentioned. While at BGL, I had met him once. Very fleetingly, not enough to form an opinion. But this time around, I had the unique opportunity to engage him at close quarters.

I have seen a deeply passionate Nigerian. His passion begins and almost ends with football. He loves the game to a fault and obviously loves the national team with a vengeance. Engaging him while the team is playing is a bloody waste of time.

At a gathering recently, he was with a viewer as the team was playing and he will be watching and shouting as the team played. A fine shot Amaju will shout and a miskick from our boys and Amaju will shout and almost roll on the floor.

The sad one at the Abuja stadium recently must have hit him poorly and despite the calls for his resignation, he is still standing firm. I wish him well.

Multichoice: Please Stop the Bullying

I am beginning to think that there is more to this bullying than meets the eye. Recently, I saw a report allegedly put firmly at the doorstep of the Senate President where he said “do not try our country.”

Which kind of mumu talk is this one? I am not hearing anybody say this to the bandits who are our overlords o. Nobody is telling them not to try our country, it is Cable TV operator we are giving this kind of warning.

See, everybody is shouting that they should not increase their tariff. I do not understand it. Is it compulsory to watch their channel? If it’s too expensive go and join NTA’s 30 million viewers na. Abi, which kind of problem is this one?

They are operating in this same environment o. Diesel cost, forex scarcity, devaluation and all the ‘gbegiri’ that is afflicting businesses in Nigeria.

After all of that wahala, someone will come and be wearing oversized agbada and be saying “don’t try my country.” Is this a country? Mbok, I just tire.

Dapo Adelegan: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow

As a youth corper in sleepy Ilaro, I was busy trying to impregnate at least one Yoruba girl. I woke up, strategising and moving. I did everything within my power until one day I saw something which made me change my ambition. One boy was sent to buy Amala for a staff of our office who happened to be the wife of the head of Oro in the town. The boy was said to have put a love charm in the soup in his bid to ‘shag’ the woman. He was caught and was given the beating of his life. Me, I resigned immediately and ran back to Shomolu.

So, you can now imagine Dapo, a youth corper like me, seeing a different vision and developing the globally recognised Lekki Sunsplash which not only galvanised the music industry but also opened up the Lekki area, making it what it is today.

Dapo was 60 recently and I have been asked to write a tribute to him. I do not even know where to start. Last Sunday, I hosted him at a zoom session on his experiences in politics, media and advertising. Over 100 people attended and it was a deeply emotional and eye-opening session.

Mr. Adelegan intimidates me. His clarity, his eloquence and his front-row seat in most business circles are things I really do envy. I love him as an egbon and do wish him a happy 60th.

Alhaja Sikirat Jakande: A Different Breed

She is the wife of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the subject of my new play ‘Baba Kekere’, meaning that she was one time First Lady of Lagos State.

Last Sunday, I was in her house in a meeting with her children as we pushed towards the epochal production. Then I became restless. I always get restless in meetings so I decided to take a walk while my director Makinde Adeniran continued with the meeting.

As I got to the corridor, I saw her. Still very beautiful, light-skinned and very calm. She greeted me in Yoruba and as Duke of Shomolu. I responded by going flat on my bele. As I came up, I saw mango. Kai, they were ripe and juicy. As I no get shame, I said “mummy, ejo ema binu, efunmi ni Mango ebi npa mi.”

She smiled and said, “ahh, efu omo mi mango.”

I rushed before she changed her mind and collected three mangoes. They were so sweet and engaging. I didn’t go back into the meeting o; I sat with her in the kitchen and watched her command her troops.

They washed the tomatoes, grinded pepper and I ate mangoes. She laughed and laughed and after it all, I went in to wash my hands and she said “kilo okunrin wa ni kitchen, elo funmi legba.”

I laughed and ran away.

First Ladies like this no dey. The closest na Mrs Obaseki and maybe Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, the rest na peacock. I just tire.

Mummy was 75 this Monday and what better way to celebrate it than to be part of a major celebration of her iconic hubby on stage. Happy birthday, Mummy, please keep the agbalumo for me o. Those ones would be sweeter than the mangoes. Allah guide and protect you Mummy.

Joseph Makoju: A Painful Curtain Call

The news hit with a thud. I didn’t have an intensive relationship with him and only just met him once but somehow, he created an impact on my life. He was one of those few people that I follow in the media. His career, his engagements and his outlook. I sha used to look out for items on him and read them very hungrily.

The day I met him at the Dangote headquarters, he didn’t disappoint me. We had gone to interest him in an investment opportunity in his field. He listened very carefully to us, read our material and spent 30 minutes educating us on the sector. After it all, I told my partner that I am not showing anybody that document again o.

He deepened my love for him and since then I will just send a text to say “hello sir, I just say I should say hi.”

Let me pray for his family for God to give them the strength to bear this huge loss. Sleep well, my Lord.

Yemi Shodimu: Leave Me Alone o

Please anybody that knows this short Yoruba man should help me beg him to leave me alone o. I don’t know why he is bent on disgracing me. For the past few days, he has been after me to be part of a panel to discuss accelerating nationwide development.

Ok, I know some of these things and I have my own views. Anywhere I talk, they will drive me. So Yemi now feels that I can talk this talk and he invites me. So, I no sure if they have given him something because when an Ijebu man is pushing me like this, it’s not ordinary eye o.

So, I agreed and he thanked me. That was how I woke up in the morning and my heart sank. Other participants on the platform are giants o, kai. Yemi has killed me o.

What am I going to talk beside Prof Pat Utomi or Gboyega Isiaka, powerful investment banker and former gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State and my brother, Tope Fasua?

Me, wey I go purge that day. They will not see me. I should come and talk when these ones are talking. Someone should come and warn this Yemi o. Kai.

Casper: My Guardian Angel

Let me conclude this week’s column with this one o. It is Easter and I just want to say thank you to the beautiful damsel that continues to be a pillar in my life. The things she says, the things she does and the support I get continue to be an emerging force in my life.

Here is saying thank you so much and may God continue to bless you. Thanks so much.

First Bank of Nigeria: A Brand Indeed

I will never stop singing their praises. Let me even confess, that I have closed my eyes to anything negative about them. A brand that has decided to adopt a particular sector, engender tremendous growth, create job opportunities, and infrastructural development among others must always be supported and encouraged.

Last night, one widow called me. “Duke, God bless you. I have been in two of your productions. The money you paid me in Uyo in December paid my children’s school fees and now I am in Warri for your new play and I have just been paid. The director has also told me that I may be going to Abuja for Emir Sanusi. Duke, see me o. A widow travelling, staying in hotels and doing what I have always wanted to do.”

I said: “My sister, it’s not me. Without our sponsors, we will not be able to do this.”

First Bank has amazingly held the theatre industry. It has given the industry a major boost and continues to support it in every way including capacity development.

Just this week, they informed us that they will be supporting all of our 10 productions this year thereby creating jobs for over 1,000 actors and you say I should not look for female staff of First Bank to marry?

When I heard the news from hard working Abim, I ran into the Sabo branch of the Bank and hugged all the female staff in the banking hall and told them the good news.

I want to expressly thank my aunty, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney and the new young boy – Wasiu who on Sunday was working on the proposal, calling and asking questions and all that.

Please I beg all of you reading this, just walk to any First Bank staff you know and say – you work in an incredible organization. Thank you ooo!!!

