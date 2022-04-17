Lagos Central Senatorial District: Why Obanikoro May Replace Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Politics is a game best left to experienced players. When greenhorns begin to raise their shoulders, it is always very clear. After all, the real masters of the game, in Nigeria especially, are those that make quiet speeches and storms erupt from their every move. Think about the rumour on the streets that Oluremi, the wife of presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is considering leaving her senatorial position to Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. That is a move that only the bigshots can make.

When the dust of the forthcoming presidential contest settles, she will either be in the power circle of Nigeria as First Lady or the power circle of Nigeria as a pastor.

Why should Senator Remi hand over to Obanikoro rather than someone else? It is a matter of succession, of course. If her husband, the Grand Venerable Tinubu, ends up as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, Remi would be Nigeria’s number one female character, and that is more than enough political power and influence. By then, she will no longer need to hold the Lagos Central Senatorial District in her palm – the entire country would occupy that position. But loyal guardians of territories are required, and Obanikoro satisfies this criterion with his political profile and momentum.

Then again, Remi may only be interested in consolidating her position in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as a pastor. There’s a snippet of the rumour that addresses this also and claims that Remi only wants to serve the people as the president’s wife or as a pastoral figure.

Whichever the case, it must be admitted that Remi has indeed come a long way. Whichever way the pendulum swings in 2023, she has already secured a safe spot for herself.

And that is how to play the game of politics, deliberately or otherwise.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

