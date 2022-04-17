Lady Cherry Igbinedion: A Matriarch with Poise and Finesse at 70

HighLife

In recent days, the word finesse has joined the stash of street lingo thrown around. It is gradually losing its characteristic softness, class, and unique implications. Despite this, there are still individuals who embody this word in its truest form, and they do it so well that it is best to include another melodious word—poise. So when this article labels Lady Cherry, the wife of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Gabriel Igbinedion, a matriarch with poise and finesse, it is saying something big.

Some are born for greatness whereas others were fashioned to magnify that greatness with their charm and grace. Lady Cherry of Benin Kingdom is one of the latter while her husband, Chief Gabriel, is undoubtedly in the first category. Both of them are as suited to each other as colours are to flowers and age is to time. So it makes sense that even at 70, Lady Cherry continues to compound the excellence of the Igbinedion family, gradually becoming one of the main pillars of the majestic clan.

Due to how well she has integrated into the Igbinedion family, people generally assume that Lady Cherry is a Nigerian. But she isn’t. She is of Jamaican origin, but that has not hindered her many contributions to the increased popularity of the Igbinedions, not to mention the seeds of her womb, Omosede, Ivie, Amenze and Orobosa Igbinedion.

Chief Gabriel has never failed to give due honour to Lady Cherry. Judging from his words over the years, many wives there may be in the Igbinedion household but Cherry is a radiant flower among them. Her grace and imperial demeanour are not things that ordinary queens can compare to, so her presence at his side over the years has done nothing but lend more light and weight to Esama’s majesty.

So, at 70, Lady Cherry is still well-loved, well appreciated, and well valued at home and abroad. And what greater evidence of one’s poise and grace is there compared to this?

