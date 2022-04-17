Kente: Why I Want to Govern Taraba State

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A gubernatorial aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Chief David Kente yesterday revealed his intention to contest the governorship election, saying his plan was to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the state.03

Kente, a former Director of Finance in the National Assembly, officially presented his letter of intent to the Chairman of Taraba APC, Ibrahim El-Sudi, noting that Taraba needs a credible candidate who has the capability and competency to rescue the people and the state at large.

He accused the state’s present administration of maladministration, saying the state “needs to be urgently rescued from the hands of their self acclaimed rescuers.”

Kente, currently a member of North East Development Commission Board, urged the people of the state to elect the next governor of the state based on competence and capacity of the candidate rather than where the candidate comes from.

He said: “We should de-emphasise the issue of zoning. What the state needs now is a rescuer. Things are so bad that you just need to close your eyes and forget about zoning, and get somebody with the capability and competency to come and put Tarabans together and draw up a road map for the progress of the state.”

He insisted that the time “is ripe for APC to take over the mantle of leadership in the state,” enjoining the leaders and members of the party in the state of close ranks and work in unison for the success of the party.

He, however, said there was a need for the party to provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants in the forthcoming primaries of the party, saying free and fair primaries “are the only guarantee for the party’s victory.”

Kente also warned the leadership of the party not to allow the party to be hijacked by those he described as overzealous decampees, insisting that proper channels must be followed in order not to cause disaffection within the party.

