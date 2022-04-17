Inclusiveness in Governance, Solution to Agitations, Restiveness, Says Nnamani

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has said agitations and restiveness in many parts of the country are happening because some ethnic sections are being excluded from mainstream politics and governance.

Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, gave the explanation on Sunday in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of Easter celebrations.

He called for inclusiveness in governance, pointing out that “in some cases, the agitations or restiveness arise when people feel denied or excluded from the mainstream of politics and governance”.

He lamented the unfortunate insecurity in the country and urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security.

He also insisted that justice, equity and fairness should be the guiding principle in administration of the country.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East in the Senate, noted that it has become scandalous that the nation has been entangled in security challenges that have defied every conventional measure to tackle.

The senator said: “There is no use pretending or shying away from the fact that Nigerians are no longer safe in their homes, work places, schools, worship centres, roads and everywhere.

“We must therefore take the necessary steps to declare emergency on the security situation. All hands must be on deck to tackle the situation headlong but government must lead the way.”

Nnamani urged authorities at all levels to always be guided by a sense of justice, fairness and equity in the scheme of things, adding that the society would be a safer and better place if citizens have a sense of belonging.

He however cautioned any aggrieved persons or groups against resorting to self help in seeking redress to their misgivings but to follow due processes of the courts, Public Complaint Commission and the National Assembly.

As the 2023 elections approach, Nnamani urged the political class to play by the rules and “ensure that there is equity and justice in elections or appointments into political offices”.

He prayed that the peace, sacrifice and forgiveness which the season of Easter symbolizes be sustained throughout the country .

