How Princess Funlayo Okeowo is Turning Paper into Gold

Some people are brilliant enough to smash historical narratives to smithereens. Others are just cool and calm in the public’s eye and then one hears that the entire domain in which they have sequestered themselves revolves around their wishes. Princess Funlayo Bakare Okeowo is one of the latter. Even though it is due to her expertise that most corporate organizations in Nigeria can conduct their daily business, only those at a certain height of the society know her.

For those that are informed about the silent movers and shakers in Nigeria’s corporate corridor, Okeowo is virtually a tribal chief of paper. This is one way to describe her as the MD and CEO of FAE Limited, the company recognised to be the largest envelope manufacturer in Nigeria. In her 30-plus years in the company, FAE Limited has gone from the typical family business to a massive establishment that is fantastically turning paper into gold.

When FAE started, it was at the hands of Okeowo’s mother, Princess Florence Iyabode Adu-Bakare. By this, one should already realize that Okeowo has genius and innovation written into her life core. And that is how it is that FAE was originally only a company that was making and selling all kinds of paper products, including envelopes, cut papers, and newsprints. Yet, in the hands of Okeowo, FAE has transformed into a company with solutions to the problem of electoral fraud.

Okeowo’s story is truly admirable. Her mother was initially content with buying and reselling paper products. It was Okeowo that suggested that they join the manufacturing train, going so far as to cut out 30% of the business so that she could validate her suggestion. And it worked out.

Now, Okeowo’s expertise has extended to ATM cards and is renowned to be capable of tracking and preventing suspicious activities. Imagine the global recognition she will likely receive in a little while! Imagine all the wealth and influence that would accompany that recognition!

And that is the magic of Okeowo, the woman who makes gold from paper.

