Hodgson Hails Emmanuel Dennis of Watford

Watford coach, Roy Hodgson, has hailed Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis’ performance in the Hornets’ home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Hornets lost 2-1 to Brenltford at the Vicarage Road and they sank deeper into relegation trough.
Watford coach, Roy Hodgson, has hailed Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis’ performance in the Hornets’ home defeat to Brentford in the Premier
The Hornets lost 2-1 to Brentford at the Vicarage Road and they sank deeper into relegation trough.
Watford) ets lost 2-1 to Brentford at the Vicarage Road and they sank deeper into relegation trough.