Fayemi: I Never Diverted N100m Monthly Allocation of Local Council

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday disputed allegations that his administration was diverting over N100 million being allocated monthly to 18 local government areas from the Federation Allocation for other purposes.

Fayemi, currently consulting nationwide on his presidential aspiration, described the allegation coming from a former Chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi, as a desperate attempt to defame his character and portray his government corrupt.

He made the clarification in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, faulting Fajuyi’s claims that his administration was not releasing appropriate funds due the councils from the Federation Accounts.

Fajuyi had accused Fayemi’s administration of releasing a paltry sum of N4.5 million to her council out of over N100 million being released from the Federation Account, thereby hampering the development of the local government.

In the statement, however, Fayemi faulted Fajuyi’s allegation that she signed for N100 million allocations monthly, while she held sway as council boss, only to be given a paltry N7 million to run the council.

He said: “While it serves no purpose joining issues with Fajuyi, it is important to state that either Fajuyi or the news media that reproduced her radio interview misrepresented the facts of the matter, hence, the need to put the record straight for the sake of the reading public and to correct the wrong impression created.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the monthly allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the local government are determined by the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) at the state level. This is in line with relevant provisions of the law.

“While the JAAC meeting is held monthly to determine how the allocations to the local government would be disbursed, it is on record that Fayemi has never meddled in the JAAC affairs nor supervised over any of its meetings. Except for the purpose of mischief, Fajuyi knew Fajuyi never had anything to do with JAAC throughout her tenure as council boss.

“It is common knowledge that the difference between Gross Allocation to all local governments (After FAAC) and Net Distributable (ND) is because of some statutory deductions which are usually done before the local government councils are credited.

“These statutory deductions include payment of staff salary; primary school teachers’ salary; payment of traditional institutions, proportional payment of pensioners, payment of political office holders, including the Chairman; payment of health workers salary, proportional payment for security outfits.

“All the above are deducted at the JAAC meeting which usually have in attendance the council chairmen, Commissioner for Local Government, state and local government auditors general, among other state officials.

“It is important for serving and former public office holders to always demonstrate high sense of responsibility in their daily conduct and public engagements, be as truthful as possible, avoid mischief and unwarranted mudslinging as did Mrs Fajuyi.

“It is a shame that Fajuyi’s remarks have created the impression of unwholesome financial activities on the part of state officials”, he stated.

