Ex-Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, Gets Back Her Groove

When Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance, was returning home from London, where she had made an impressive record as an economist and chartered accountant to boot with renowned PriceWaterCooper, London, she set to contribute her quota to the development of her fatherland.

She first joined Denham Management as a financial controller and later rose to become the managing director.

As they say, when you are good at whatever you do, you will dine and wine with kings. Her brilliance, in no time, put her in the spotlight.

She was later appointed Commissioner of Finance by a former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun in 2011.

The talented woman turned around the fortunes of the state and shone like a star. Later, her brilliance earned her a bigger job, as she was appointed Minister of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But like the popular quote by the Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington, “In your highest moment, be careful; that is when the devil comes for you,” she slipped on banana peels. She suffered the worst moment in her career when she was reported to have presented an altered national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate in 2018.

It was a big blot on her integrity. Her detractors scorned her and when she couldn’t bear the shame, she resigned from her appointment.

However, four years after the scandal, it seems the dark-skinned ex-minister has got over the crisis and has since gotten back into her groove.

A few weeks ago, she was sighted at a function in Lagos, where she had so much fun. It was obvious she enjoyed herself as she looked so excited with her beautiful eyes shining so bright.

