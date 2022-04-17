Ekiti APC Members Threaten to Vote Against Imposed Candidates

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the race to the 2023 elections gathers momentum, some members of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Ekiti North Concerned Patriots (ENCP) have threatened to vote against any candidate imposed on the party in the 2023 National Assembly elections.

The group, which endorsed Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu to contest senatorial election in Ekiti North, said imposition of candidates had been causing disloyalty among members and was responsible for why the party always struggled to win National Assembly elections in the zone.

It expressed the concern in a statement its Chairman, Mr. Adebayo Olayisade issued yesterday in Ido Ekiti, headquarters of Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Ekiti State

Olayisade said the group, with members across 56 wards in five local governments in Ekiti North, had unanimously concluded that Osinkolu had made a lot of sacrifices for the party.

The group said Osinkolu, who was the former Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti, had made enough contribution to the building of the party much better than those being wrongly presented for political positions by the party.

Olayisade described Osinkolu’s contribution to the APC as one factor that was destroying the fabrics of loyalty among members, which he said, should be rectified to salvage the party from losing the June 18 governorship election and the 2023 general election.

He said: “Osinkolu has always been contesting to be a senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District. He did this in 2011, 2015 and 2019 respectively. We won’t allow imposition this time, the party must field a popular candidate, because we will vote against any candidate that emerges via imposition.

“He is a loyal party man and loyalty must be rewarded this time. Each time he lost, he had taken his time to spend his hard-earned resources and time working hard for whomever the party picked to win the election.

“His belief had always been that the party is supreme and whatever decision it took must be respected. But this time, we think those who had been loyal and patient with the party’s decisions must be rewarded to further buoy loyalty among APC members”, he said.

Olayisade commended Osinkolu for doing his best to empower many people despite not holding any political position in the district, saying this had been done zealously across the five local governments in the district.

“Osinkolu has performed this in terms of empowerment, financial help for emergency situations and distribution of Christmas gifts on a yearly basis whether we are in power or not.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

