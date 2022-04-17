Bola Shagaya’s Acts of Humaneness

Society Watch

For so many reasons, the story of billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya, will make a compelling read for anyone who desires to know the ABCs of running a successful business.

She started as a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria but later left to establish her own business. As Shagaya continued to make giant strides in her varied businesses, she became known for her acts of humaneness.

Her actions speak volumes of kindness. She is quick to render a helping hand to anyone in pain or in a disadvantaged position. She never trivialises the need to impact humanity positively, especially as enjoined by her faith, Islam.

Perhaps, this explains the reason she is constantly in a quest to lift the needy individuals around her while contributing to the development of her society.

The Kwara State-born millionaire believes it is far better and more gratifying to make a difference in the lives of the poor. And she has been giving without looking back or blinking an eyelid. She does not wish to be respected for her wealth, but for the grace to impact the lives of the people around her.

In her characteristic magnanimity, the stylish woman, it was gathered, has been giving food and cash donations to Muslim faithfuls since the commencement of this year’s Ramadan.

A source revealed that the philanthropist, for many years now, has expended millions of Naira towards this worthy cause.

“It is like a vow she has made to God. She does it annually during Ramadan and Ed- il- Kabir festival. This is just one of her several philanthropic deeds, as well as interventions, to help the course of humanity,” the source said.

The source added, “Unlike some others, she never talks about it, believing that her faith frowns on showy displays of kindness.”

Usually driven by an abiding quest to change the lives of her compatriots for the better, Shagaya is not deterred and no one would tar her with the brush of a wheeler-dealer in her day-to-day business activities.

While she was growing up, she never allowed her pristine dream to be entombed; she pursued it with infectious gusto. She is a very strong woman who has never been hamstrung by any circumstance around her.

In fact, to her credit, the history of business in Nigeria cannot be written without her name appearing many times.

