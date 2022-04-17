Bisi Onasanya’s The Address Homes is Changing the Face of Luxury Homes in Nigeria

HighLife

Since the first man came to himself and realised that the elements are unforgiving, the concept of houses was born. Similarly, the concept of homes came about with the inception of families. Although identical, both concepts have grown far apart in meaning and dynamics. This is also true of ordinary homes and luxury homes.

Due to the high explosion of Nigerians all over the place, especially around cities, the provision of quality residential houses has become a priority. For establishments like Bisi Onasanya’s The Address Homes, this resolution of this priority is the primary reason for their existence. And The Address Homes is gaining more traction every time it designs and offers a luxurious residential structure to a willing family.

To the observant, The Address Homes started as a dream. It was after Onasanya had retired from his sky-high executive position at First Bank. In his bid to continue to give back to society, Onasanya decided to venture into the real estate industry, probably not expecting that his foray would cause ripples across the entire housing sector in the shortest time possible.

Yet, in the shortest time possible, Onasanya’s The Address Homes has indeed exceeded all expectations. A simple assessment of the 54 units of detached and semi-detached properties at Ilasan, Lekki in Lagos, would tempt even Ascetics. After all, these styles of residential buildings by The Address Homes have just enough exquisiteness to be labelled luxurious and more of a rounded (rather than edgy) configuration to be appreciated by even the lowest of the low in terms of pocket depth.

And yet, such structures cannot hold a candle to the newer structures that Onasanya’s company is churning out. The Luxuria by The Address Homes and Dan & Dan Apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island are good examples of these. These are the true luxurious homes in the country, enough to get Nigeria into the upper tiers of the African real estate sector.

And so, bit by bit, Onasanya’s The Address Homes is gradually changing the face of the real estate industry in the country. In a way, the man is proving that true genius shines everywhere.

