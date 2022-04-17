Applause as Tokunbo Wahab Brings the Management and Heads of Lagos State Tertiary Institutions to London

HighLife

With individuals like Tokunbo Wahab around, it is only a myth that all human beings are created equal. Yes, it is the same level of existence, but some have gone ahead of the rest of us, making waves with every gesture and deciding the fates of their fellows with their every achievement. How is that equal for anybody?

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education has continued to draw gasps at the grassroots and sighs at the upper echelons of power. Since becoming one of the pillars of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet, it has been one big accomplishment after another. Under their focused supervision, Lagos has gradually evolved into an epicentre of sustainable development with the education sector at the core.

Recently, Wahab spearheaded the committee of the management and heads of Lagos State tertiary institutions and brought them to the University of London for training on capacity development. This is in line with Sanwo-Olu and Wahab’s mutual understanding that education is the best avenue for self, corporate, and regional development. Thus, the visit to London is only the first step in the new walk towards greatness for Lagos citizens.

According to Lagosians who paid close attention to the visit, Wahab had intended to create a foundation for further growth, and integration with the University of London’s special collection of academic programs was the best way to start achieving this. Of course, this is no surprise considering that this is what Wahab has always been doing—raising the standard for education in Lagos, Nigeria, and the rest of Africa.

This training on capacity building is only the latest move from Wahab and his boss, Sanwo-Olu. In truth, if they were the ostentatious type, there would be a Wall of China bearing their honorary awards for their contribution to Lagos State’s educational substructure.

At this rate, it is certain that the rest of Africa—and indeed the world—will hear of Wahab’s name. After all, for someone to commit everything to a charge is something that belongs in the legends. And that is Wahab is gradually becoming—a legendary figure.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

