Another First from Ex-Lawmaker, Ned Nwoko

Society Watch

Those who know Ned Nwoko, a billionaire businessman, very well say he has worked himself into the hearts of his people on account of his selfless service to humanity, humility, tact, sophistication and abiding desire to develop his community.

For all his good deeds, Nwoko, who has scored many firsts in life, can’t be happier now, as he has just got approval for his much-talked-about Sports University named STAR, in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State.

The STAR University, which is the acronym for Sports Technology and Arts University, will offer professional first degree certificates in sports-related fields. The university is among other universities that were approved penultimate weeks by the federal government of Nigeria. The vision is driven by a strong belief that sports education is one of the critical areas of a nation’s economic development.

Meanwhile, Nwoko has finalised plans to ensure that the university takes off in September 2022.

It was also gathered that the ex-lawmaker released the aerial pictures of the proposed university to disabuse the minds of those who have been fed with lies that no development of such is going on. The pictures comprise administrative blocks, lecture halls, canteen and junior staff quarters that are near completion.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) delegates were at the university in March 2020 to assess the level of work done to facilitate the approval of Stars University.

The multi-million dollar project, upon completion, will boast a three-floor academic building, top-scale art library, medical centres, Olympic-size swimming pool, standard pitches for football, hockey and baseball, and a five-star hotel.

He is also constructing a golf course known as Ned Nwoko Golf Classic in his hometown.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

