Amid Controversy over Land Allocations, RevolutionPlus’ CEO, Bamidele Onalaja, Listed in Forbes Africa’s Top Business People

History is a mystifying subject. It almost always looks as if there are two sides to the narrative: a side that objectifies the merits of an individual (or group of individuals) and another side that exaggerates these merits. The first is the side that some media groups in Nigeria have taken against the CEO of Revolution Plus, Bamidele Onalaja, while Forbes Africa is already half a step into manifesting the second side.

Forbes Africa has included Onalaja in the list of Nigeria’s best-performing business leaders and policymakers. Along with 47 others, Onalaja has been hailed as one of the hopes for Nigeria’s social, economic, and political turnaround in the present and the years to come. The Forbes mention came like a blizzard that fried the minds of spectators, especially those with a thing or two against the man.

There is no doubt that Onalaja’s name will continue to echo in the highest and lowest levels of Nigeria’s social scene. A few months ago, Onalaja was the main character in a narrative about a grand scam perpetrated in his real estate firm, RevolutionPlus Property, where some of his customers accused him of withholding their deserved benefits.

It did not end there. Some of these rumoured RevolutionPlus customers (and their supporters on Twitter, especially) also called out several of the company’s brand ambassadors. These ambassadors had to apologise for something they knew nothing about. Not long after, RevolutionPlus debunked the allegations, emphasising that the real estate establishment was built on trust and integrity and would never do something so crass.

This matter has not been resolved entirely since some Nigerians still believe that there is merit to the rumours of Onalaja’s dodgy attitude. Now that Forbes Africa has thrown its high expectations for Onalaja into the mix, well, how would the man’s detractors go on? Then again, this Forbes listing might not be enough to stop the vilification. After all, Onalaja is still the President of the Rotary Club of Maryland, a body with the most prominent individuals in the country, but people are still throwing shades at him.

