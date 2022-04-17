A Chip Off the Old Block: Adamu Atiku Making Huge Impact in Adamawa

HighLife

A true child of his father is that man who would do everything in his power to keep up with his forebears, to make a name that reflects honour and dignity, and does not let down the expectations of his immediate and distant relatives and friends.

The eldest son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Adamu, who added another year to his age a few days ago, is one such person. Ever since he stepped into the limelight, it has been one big impact after another in Adamawa State. As long as he continues this way, it is only a matter of time before the same regard given to his father is given to him also.

Adamu might only be the eldest son, but he is the one that bears the burden of the family after his father. It is easy for anyone to carry the blood of their ancestors in their veins, but carrying on their legacy is the difficult part. Yet, despite the weight of trans-generational expectations, Adamu seems to be doing just fine.

Today, he is the suave and energetic Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in his native Adamawa. Even so, he does not cut the figure of a politician as his father does. Instead, Adamu holds himself as a torch-bearer, a person of impact more than a person of influence. You can tell that he focuses on the people rather than on the position.

A true statesman, Adamu has won himself the sincere regard of the Adamawa people. After all, only a few individuals would go the long way to ensure that their charge is carried out. And because Adamu is very committed to the charge of the office of Works and Energy in Adamawa, the people naturally love him. Yet, one can see Adamu’s marks beyond this Commission and reaching out to everyone in Adamawa and yonder.

Adamu is a true son of his father, a perfect chip off the old block.

