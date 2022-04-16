Nigerian Real Estate & Property Award to Honour Francis Nwaogwugwu

The MD/CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors, Engr Francis Nwaogwugwu will on July 24 be honoured at the Nigerian Real Estate & Property Award.

The Nigerian Real Estate & Property Awards is a national platform aimed at celebrating the excellent achievements of passionate and committed developers.

It’s an initiative of Emagez Solutions that focuses on recognising real estate game changers, companies, products and personalities that have contributed to the development of the sector and the economy.

Some of the recipients of last year’s award are: Efficacy Construction Ltd, Crovation Property Ltd, Cosgrove Investment Ltd, Ruston Realtors Ltd, Stargate Construction Ltd, Cynosure Ltd.

Others are Photizo Properties Ltd, Zoe New Dawn, C95 Properties, Rydal Mew Ltd, Adron Homes, Mixta Africa, Crown Luxury Properties Ltd, Bloc HausLtd, Odibola Property, Ochacho Real Homes, Chavid Properties, Mouka Ltd, Genesis Properties Ltd and others.

