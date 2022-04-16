Further Perspectives On ‘Perceptions 2023’

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

The circle of readers’ reactions to issues raised in the nine-part article on selected gladiators on the presidential arena continues this week. Here are further sundry perspectives:

ON AHMED BOLA TINUBU – Published FEBRUARY 19 & 26, 2022:

…As for Tinubu, hate or like him, I consider him PREPARED, TRIED and TESTED.

Whether he will be able to deliver as president, will only be known if and when he gets the job.

If your postulation is that “you invested much hope in PMB, and in your opinion he has failed, and you are therefore expressing fears that the Tinubu, who by popular acclaim, raised Lagos a notch higher, as gov between 1999-2007, may fail as president if he gets the job in 2023”, I am afraid that may be warped thinking.

Conventional wisdom teaches us that people who aspire to a position should be judged by what they delivered last time out; cognate experience should count for an aspirant, not against him/her. If we drive your logic further, should we rather go for a greenhorn, fresh, untainted, but with nothing to assess him by?

Granted that fresh face may have its attraction, but can such a person also fail woefully, due to naivety, and lack of hands on experience?

My brother, heads or tail, it’s a gamble; our duty as Public Analyst is to do due diligence, on all aspirants, without innuendo, and passing judgement.

Whoever ultimately gets the job, must be held accountable from day one; after all, the beauty of democracy is that voters will always have a chance to re-elect, or vote out at the next election.

– Sola Adesokan

During the presidency of George W Bush, the intelligentsia, opinion leaders, notable personalities in the entertainment industry felt that a young black Senator by name Barack Obama, has the midas touch and is deserving of the support of all who desire change in the polity. Femi, I expected you and other enlightened influencers of Yoruba extraction to support a Nigerian, from any geo-political zone in the South, other than the West. After eight years of Chief Obasanjo’s administration and another eight years of Prof. Osinbajo, the West has had its fair share of leadership at the center. I foresee a volcanic conflagration that might obliterate the foundation of this country. The Presidency must come to the South, the South must ensure the unity of this country by looking inward. A word is enough for the wise.

– Amechi Cassidy

Leadership is not served a la carte, it must be earned. POLITICS IS A GAME, only the best will be rewarded. Igbos during the Jonathan era pitched their tent with him. The influence of the Igbos became so strong that it was called Igbo govt. The Yorubas went to the drawing board to chart a new course for their region and Nigeria while the Igbos were busy defending their interest in the Jonathan regime. Now that it is time to reap the reward, you expect the Yorubas to step down and support Igbo candidacy while watching from the sideline. Ko jọ (No way), pls go and look for another game. This one has misfired.

– Sesan Asere

Loading! a brilliant dissection of the subject without sentiment.

– Adebayo Obajemu

Bro, I have been following for some time now. I want to appreciate your brilliancy and your ability to bring out the best when writing. You are a reader’s delight anytime, any day. But one area of disagreement with you is when you use good words of the English language to give kudos and praise people who do not deserve it.

– Victor Adegbembo

So being president is now a reward for past achievements!!!! Shebi? (Isn’t it?)

– Odion Orumen

ON PETER OBI – FEBRUARY 26 & MARCH 12:

Have you taken enough time to fully investigate Tinubu and even the sitting vice president before your journey into Peter Obi who has not been found to have fleeced the government?

– Henry Isikekpei

Was there any money missing from Anambra State coffers? If not why the searchlight? Every businessman/woman is a tax artful dodger and it shall remain so for ever and ever.

– King Akpabio

Make una leave this man alone na.

– Abay Esho

He was accused and he came out to respond, denying his culpability.

The important thing for me is that they didn’t say he siphoned Anambra State resources to his private account abroad.

But you can see that the report (in Premium Times) is slanted, bordering on the tendentious.

I hope other aspirants would be put to the same test.

– Steve Osuji

He is the best equipped personality that should be President of this country if we desire progress and development.

– Olu Yemi

Running a state is quite different from a nation like Nigeria, with diverse nature, religion & tribalism. He must first operate at the centre to belong….

– Shina Richards

How did Peter lead Anambra as a governor for 8 years? Peter Obi is another pretender. He says one thing, and several times he’s different from what he says. Peter Obi should have stayed in APGA to grow it to a regional power and use it to negotiate at the center. Unfortunately, even the majority of Igbos won’t vote for him. Elections are games of numbers.

– Prince Adéyemí Aseperi

Nice write up! However, there are so many indices to judge a good leader. What was his succession plan and how did it work out? As a good governor, how many of his type was he able to groom and maintain? As a two term Governor, his popularity in Anambra is still questionable. Since he left APGA, his new party is still playing a 2nd fiddle in the State!

As a potential Presidential candidate, he needs a geographical spread of popularity to become the president. I see Peter Obi as a docile politician, who’s contented with operating within his immediate environment. With such a rich CV, one would’ve expected that he would’ve positioned himself as a front runner for 2023 already but he’s probably still waiting for a running mate position!!!

I hope the 2nd part of this write up will touch on the above-mentioned areas and hopefully PO will read it to shape up because it’s not too late for him to shape up.

– Ayour Pee Ponnle

Well said, from all those who have come out as contenders, none is a match to this great Nigerian who has the credentials to pull us out of the mess of the last 7 years.

– Henry Anieke

