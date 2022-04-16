Tosin Clegg

One of Nigeria’s biggest music export, Asa is finally coming to Lagos this May for her highly anticipated concert, Asa Live in Lagos. The songstress based in France will be treating guests to a wholesome experience of fine music and ambience come May 8, 2022.

The concept has been put together by Ace Comedian, Basketmouth in conjunction with Barons World Entertainment and Cokobar.

Giving insight into the concert, Basketmouth said: “The event would be happening the weekend after the Ramadan fast as we want to do something everyone can enjoy. For the show, we would be creating an experience and it’s something we are determined to do. The show would start with time and it would be broken into two sessions as we want to give the audience something they won’t forget in a hurry.”

An excited Asa adds: “Every opportunity I get to come home to perform I grab it as I don’t want to be a stranger at home. My last show was in 2017 and because of Covid the next show was cancelled so coming this time around I’m super excited because people need to see what Asa has been doing round the world. Obviously it’s going to be a different experience and all in all an Asa concert is one you would never forget because it’s electric and full of life. Its fun too as there is a lot of collaborations with the audience; it would be a full experience.”

The concert billed for May 8 at Eko Hotel, Lagos will see the soulful artiste perform her songs alongside a live band and some amazing Nigerian music artistes.

Attesting to the quality of performances expected, Basketmouth said, “We are talking to the Cavemen, we are talking to BOJ as well and most especially people that can complement Asa’s kind of performance. We would have surprise acts as well. What we are trying to do is to give the audience something they will never forget in a hurry because the last time Asa had a performance in Nigeria was in 2017; this is like a homecoming for her. She just released an album which is doing amazing. With that new album definitely the show is going to be memorable”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

