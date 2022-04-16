Agbani Horsfall’s Uniq Music World Studio

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Agbani Horsfall, a gospel musician and songwriter has produced a couple of songs in different studios in the country and was not pleased with the kind of reception she got; that inspired her to set up her own gospel studio, Uniq Music World in Abuja. According to her, the studio is the first gospel Karaoke in Abuja with state-of-the-art equipment and is primarily set up for gospel music both for renowned and young and up-coming gospel artistes.

Agbani hinted that it is only by the grace of God that she was able to set up the state-of-the-art studio and with the support of her husband and money from her other businesses that she is engaged in and hopes to replicate the studio in other states.

According to the singer, “The studio is spacious and accommodates any gospel activity and some side attractions include Gospel and Chill hangout every Tuesday and Thursday where gospel enthusiasts can come there to play station games and sing gospel Karaoke, which is amazing. I’m open to whatever the Holy Spirit leads and speaks but from the business strategic point of view yes”.

Agbani Horsfall whose songs such as My God, Kiniyanabo, Holy Spirit, Love of My Life, The Easter Song, Spirit of the Living God, Same God, Belema, Celebrate the King, Great I Am are making waves on broadcast stations in the country.

Agbani said: “I have performed with renowned gospel musicians like Panam Percy Paul, Dunsin Oyekan, Emmanuel Prince Onyegbula aka Emma Onyx, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi aka Ada Ehi, Gift Ugochi Godspower aka GUC among others and planning to do some duet with them.”

She enjoins gospel artistes to patronize a studio that will give them what they want because different studio or producers have their preferences but Uniq Music World is out there to give them an exciting experience.

