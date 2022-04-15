‘The Lekki Roundtable’ Set to Revolutionize Entrepreneurship Within Lekki Corridor

Oluchi Chibuzor

The organizer’s of ‘The Lekki Roundtable’, has expressed optimism that their forthcoming symposium with the theme, ‘Current Trends for Financing Real Estate Transactions’ will help produce the needed entrepreneurs in the fastest development corridor in West Africa.

This, according to them, is because with over 3000 estates and the development of the Eko Atlantic city within the Lekki corridor, trends had shown that the location has the ability to empower people within the right entrepreneurial network platform.

Speaking at a press conference to sensitize the public about the programme, the Senior Pastor, Church of God Mission International, Oniru Zonal Headquarters, Reverend Chris Ubamadu, said, “with over 3000 estates, recent development within the Lekki corridor can be used as a tool to revolutionize entrepreneurship.”

He noted that the purpose of the event was centered around powering a highly interactive platform for building beneficial business relationships, generating employment opportunities within the Lekki corridor.

He quoted key insights that supported the fact that the demand for real estate within the corridor, “has continued to grow exponentially, making it one of the most viable industries in the country thus presenting a source of hope to Nigerians for empowerment.

“The constant increase in property value has shown to be a secure investment opportunity as well as a sound and growing industry for entrepreneurship and youth employment. Concepts such as joint ventures, NHS home loans, land assets and its correlation to financial independence are just a few of the highlights of this year’s conference. ROUNDTABLE LEKKI is an opportunity for industry players, individuals and enthusiasts alike to come together in a bid to expand their networks and businesses to improve the socio-economic situation of Nigerians.

“We are humbled by the constant support from the Lagos State Government and their involvement in ensuring that the information needed to impact the current living situation of Lagosians and Nigerians at large, is provided. Our keynote speaker for this year’s event is the Special Advisor to Lagos State Governor on Housing Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka,” he revealed.

For the Chief Operations Officer of XTREME Mindz Solutions Ltd, Mr. John Obasi, “modern development in currency and how we understand and apply it to the real estate economy in Nigeria has the opportunity to employ and elevate the youth as well as foster a new and innovative class of entrepreneurs.

