The Kururuku Girl: Telling the Tales of Childhood Years

At the public presentation of her book, ‘Kukuruku Girl: Tales of My Childhood,’ Onize Edith Aiyede alluded to influences from literary legends such as Soyinka, Achebe and Adichie in fastening the threads of African narratives embedded in her debut collection of short stories. Yinka Olatunbosun reports

Jerry curls, disco sound and bell bottoms may have gone out of fashion but telling one’s authentic African story will not. That tradition was revived last weekend at the Freedom Park Lagos- the venue of the formal book presentation by Onize Edith Aiyede. The native of Igara in Edo State had been conscious of self-preservation and identity in her writing having been weaned on African literature. Her first published book, ‘Kukuruku Girl’ is written in English with some elements of her indigenous language, Etuno.

“I started writing the book in 2019. I finished it the same year then gave it to an editor in 2020. I got the first edit after six months. The editor was very busy. Apparently I was looking for an editor that was known and by the time he sent back the copy edit, I wasn’t impressed with it,’’ she recalled.

As she wrapped up her MBA studies in May 2021, she worked on the book-starting all over again and by November last year, it was ready for editing. For her, it was non-negotiable to engage an editor who understands Etuno language as well.

“I discussed it with Eddie Lawani and he agreed to edit it. Etuno is the language of the Igara people. There are lots of stories out there. You read stories about Chimamanda Adichie telling stories about what is happening and where she is from, Soyinka and Achebe wrote stories that were centred around where they are from. Furthermore, they grew into looking into the country as a whole. I looked back and realised that there are no stories told about us and I felt like if there is anyone to tell our story, it should be us,’’ she explained.

The ‘kukuru girl’ is a collection of short stories of the author’s childhood experience that captures past memories of the Nigerian child and the duty of care towards them. Described as a rollercoaster of emotions, the book also puts a spotlight on the plight of children who are out of school.

“I want to say something. If I cannot hold the microphone to do it, I will do this. You don’t need to have money to have a voice. This is me using my voice and I will do it on paper,’’ the author who works as a realtor disclosed.

