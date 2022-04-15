Sokoto Assembly Speaker, Deputy Chief Whip Defect to PDP





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly Alhaji Aminu Achida, yesterday officially notified the Assembly of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Achida in a letter jointly signed with the APC Deputy Chief Whip, Alhaji Murtala Maigona, who represents Wamakko state constituency, said the decision was in order to pursue their political ambition.

He said: “Our decision to defect to the PDP is in order to pursue our political ambition in congenial atmosphere devoid of division, factionalisation and crisis.

“The APC has throughout its chequered history remained a motley of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto State.

“This is where three different state congresses were held at three different places by three rival factions with Senator Aliyu Wamakko faction electing Isa Sadiq-Achida as state party chairman.

“Another faction of Senator Abubakar Gada elected Mainasara Sani as state chairman, while the other faction by the member House of Representative representing Illela/Gwadabawa federal constituency, Hon Balarabe Salame, held its congress and elected Sirajo Abubakar as the state chairman.”

The Speaker added that the ugly developments had plunged the APC into serious litigations in several states of the federation.

“These have put the party in serious and present danger leading to mass defection in some states of the federation.

“Irked by the factionalisation and acrimony among three factions in state and in order to avoid a repeat of Zamfara and River States situation, members are resorting to mass defection.

“This is where in the case of River State made the court to bar the APC from contesting in 2019 general election as well as Zamfara State where the elected officials were sacked by the court,” he added.

Achida, who represents Wurno constituency at the Assembly, said their defection is in accordance with the letters and spirit of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federation Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

In a swift reaction, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Isa Acida, said the defection of the Speaker was long overdue.

He alleged that the duo are PDP moles in APC, stressing that they will not challenge the defection in court.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

