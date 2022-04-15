Omo-Agege: I’ll Fix Delta, Declares for Governorship

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, declared his ambition to contest Delta State governorship election in 2023, saying he would fix the current challenges of the state.

Omo-Agege made the declaration before a mammoth crowd of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members, friends and associates at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE).

He said his decision to contest stemmed out of the emphatic calls for populist leadership in the state, noting that his declaration was anchored on “The Edge to Build A New Delta”.

After chronicling some of the developmental infrastructure he had attracted to the state by virtue of his position in the National Assembly, Omo-Agege said it was time for the state to benefit more than what the people were getting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He decried the under development of the state under the ruling PDP, which he accused of turning the people to Keke and Okada riders and assured them of turning the state into an economic hub in the Niger Delta region.

The deputy senate president thereafter declared: “I offer myself as a candidate for the office of Governor of Delta State.”

A leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun Ortega Emerhor, said it was time for the people of the state to take their destiny in their hands by voting out the ruling PDP.

He lamented the deplorable state of Delta since 1999, adding that, “The people of our state have been suffering since the advent of democracy,” stressing it was time for people to vote out PDP that had since been mismanaging the resources of the state.

“Delta is ready for the rescue. God has brought somebody like Senator Omo-Agege to rescue the state, so, let us all rally around him to achieve his plans for the state,” he said.

A former Labour leader and Chieftain of APC, Chief Frank Kokori, also urged Deltans to vote for Omo-Agege in next year election.

He said bad people had been in power in the state and would not allow good people to rule but Omo-Agege, a young and vibrant man, was ready to change the story.

Prominent people, who witnessed the declaration included the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja; Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, also represented by his Deputy, Professor Placid Njoku; Chief Ede Dafinone, who is also contesting the Delta South Senatorial seat on the platform of APC and many prominent politicians across the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

