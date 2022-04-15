Larry Osai Assumes Captaincy of Ibori Golf Club

*Holds 2022 Captain’s inaugural tournament, promises inviting golfing year

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The newly elected Captain of Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Mr. Larry Osai Saturday, held the 2022 Captain’s Inaugural tournament that ushered him in with his other executive members.

The new Captain as the helms man of the Club for the next one year during which he will administer the runnings of the activities in the club including the scheduling and creating of golfing tournaments, has assured golfers that his administration will keep the hope of the club alive and healthy.

Speaking at his inauguration, Osai noted that uplifting the club to an enviable height in the global golfers’ arena was one of his executive members’ vision, saying they hope to achieve that vision within the shortest time possible.

He assured members of great plans for the progress of the club as the IGCC Captain, saying he was confident that lofty goals will be achieved within a reasonable time-frame with concerted effort and the cooperation of all members.

Captain Osai said, “As your new Captain, I assure you that I have great pride and commitment to this position and this Golf Club. I am not going into this year thinking this is all about a parking space and some free rounds of golf.

“I know there is a lot of responsibility and hard work involved in occupying this position and I am looking forward to working effectively with my Executive Committee to deliver the dividends of your trust. I will mostly appreciate the support of every member in keeping my committee on the straight and narrow road to success in the course of the year.

“I could promise you all sorts of competitions and events but these require the unflinching support of members. With this in place, you can be assured that we will do the best we can to make this golfing year as enjoyable as possible for you, the members and visitors alike.

“Please don’t hesitate to approach our Committee on any issue that will engender progress for the club. I am optimistically looking forward to a safe and healthy year with golf as a major part of it.”

Osai charged the members to rise up to challenge of collective action as next to nothing could be achieved unless all of the members come out of their comfort zone, noting that “a bird that must fly high must first leave the nest.”

The captain, therefore, appealed to the members as well as friends of the IGCC to help add value to the Club’s existence by contributing in their different capacities and measures to the progress of the Club.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors who started it all and grew it to the present level, assuring that the goal of putting IGCC in global Golf map will be achieved in this dispensation committed to the vision.

He pledged an open-door policy for ideas and opinion towards the progress of the Club in all ramifications.

Also speaking fielding questions from newsmen, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza described Osai as a purposeful leader who is “able to carry people along in his drive to making the golf club worth the while”, assuring of his readiness to work with him and to help him achieve a truly successful tenure.

Ogbueshi Peter Iweze, who is popular for his ‘Caddies Tournament’, also described Osai as “a man who is very committed to anything that he does”, adding that he would do more exploits during his tenure as Captain with the cooperation of members.

A Captain of IBB Golf Club, Abuja said that IGCC, Asaba will get adequate support from his club as it is their custom to support any of their members. He noted that the new captain, Larry Osai is a member and his presence will attract attention from IBB Abuja.

The Inaugural tournament was won in Men 0 -19 category by Austin Modungwo while Rita Atuzor won the first place in the women category.

