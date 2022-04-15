Lalong Mourns Statistician-General, Describes Death as a Huge Loss

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has described the death of the Statistician-General for the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, as shocking and painful, adding that it’s a huge loss to the state and the country.

Lalong’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by his media aid, Simon Macham.

The governor said: “The death of Dr. Harry is a huge loss to the country considering the fact that he was one of those who shaped the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) and saw to its reform and transformation before he was appointed to head the agency in August 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Lalong, who had visited the deceased in the hospital while he was undergoing medical treatment in Abuja, said the death of the illustrious son of Plateau State and a patriotic Nigerian was a sad development which has created a vacuum not only to his family, but the state and Nigeria at large.

While commiserating with his immediate family, friends and associates, the governor said although his exit is sorrowful, there is solace by the records of service and excellence he left behind which are evident in his diligence, passion and honesty which paved the way for him to rise through the ranks and become the number one statistician in Nigeria until his death.

He urged all to accept his death as the will of God, and pray for the repose of his soul, while working hard to uphold his good legacies and ensuring that his positive contributions to the society are sustained.

Lalong also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for trusting the deceased with the responsibility of superintending over the country’s foremost statistics agency.

