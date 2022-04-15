Gunmen Invade Soludo’s Community, Kill One Policeman



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen on Friday invaded Isuofia Community, Aguata Local Government Area, where Anambra State governor, Prof Charles Soludo, hails from.

THISDAY gathered one police man was killed in the process, and that the incident happened at a junction leading to the governor’s house.

A source said the gunmen stormed the junction, where security operatives were stationed, attacking the operatives.

The source said the gunmen were angered by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting none stop, while residents scampered for safety.

“One police man was however killed in the process,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu could not confirm the incident, as calls to his mobile phone were neither picked nor returned.

