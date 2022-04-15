Group Calls for Collaborative Efforts against Insecurity





Sunday Okobi

An international not-for-profit social justice organisation, The NALT International Club, has expressed deep concern and apprehension over the growing insecurity in Nigeria, which it said is being heightened by the current bandits and terrorist activities across the country.

The group, founded in Nigeria, therefore, called on all Nigerians to collaborate with the government and security agencies to end the security crises facing the country.

The NALT International Club in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by its Public Relations Officer, Ekweozor Precious .O, and Vice Public Relations Officer, Chika Omeje, said: We have monitored an escalation of acts of banditry and terrorist attacks with new targets bringing to the fore a new dimension and operational shift of attacks on security operatives and government institutions/facilities including airports and railways.

“Understandably, this has raised a new level of anxiety and panic among Nigerians given the new wave of boldness and violence perpetrated by the criminals especially ahead of the 2023 general election.”

NALT expressed deep concern that the growing insecurity spreading across Nigeria is not only portending grave danger to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and the stability of the country but also to the entire ECOWAS sub-region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group called on the federal government to be firm and have the courage/political will to prosecute any political office holder indicted as a supporter or accomplice to the bandits and insurgents

It said the government must take the necessary steps in a rapid improvement in the coordination of security for the protection of civilians including seeking international support for such protection to be effected in a timely manner.

“The institutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with the mandate to promote peace should take the lead in the design of dialogue and joint problem-solving approaches that should engage various levels of ethnic leaderships and groups in the country.

It stated that: “Our concerns are as follows: ‘The shift towards soft targets of attacks by the bandits and Boko Haram sect, especially on innocent travelers is reinforcing the deepening fear and worries about the capacity of the security operatives and the Nigerian state to effectively protect citizens and non-citizens residing in Nigeria

“The seeming government and its agencies vulnerability and inability of arresting the growing banditry and terrorist operations with a sense of helplessness in view of its claim that the groups have supporters who have infiltrated the government and the security architecture.

“The mass movement of southerners out of the North and northerners from the South ahead of the 2023 elections has demonstrated a very sad increasing divide between the southern and northern regions of Nigeria.

“The confrontational statements attributed to ethnic and religious leaderships and their complacency/reluctance in supporting government and its agencies through voices of reason for dialogue and overcoming hatred at a time of propaganda and rumors of a possible civil war and anarchy in Nigeria is also disappointing and unacceptable.

“The continued ‘silence’ of the international community to the growing insecurity in Nigeria is a threat to peace and security in the sub-region.”

