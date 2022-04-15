Easter Celebration: Oyetola Admonishes Christian Faithful to Emulate Jesus Christ

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the state on the celebration of Easter, admonishing them to emulate the attributes of Jesus Christ by being tolerant, patient and godly.

Describing the occasion as a period of giving thanks and adorations to the Lord, the governor congratulated the Christians for the grace to live to witness the festivities associated with the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to a release issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the period should be a time for sober reflection and intuitive thinking for all and sundry.

In the message, Governor Oyetola noted that the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ by sacrificing himself for the redemption of mankind on the Cross of Calvary should be a lesson for all.

The governor said: “I congratulate the young and old, male and female Christian adherents in Osun. I want to assure you that your safety and wellbeing before during and after the celebrations would be given a top most priority by my administration.

“Accept the assurances of my best wishes and goodwill on this occasion.”

He then urged the adherents of Christian faith to use the period to pray fervently for a success and rancour free gubernatorial election in Osun State in July 2022.

