Ayo Oyoze Baje urges adequate security on the Plateau

“Strengthening internal security is an imperative. The inter¬related problems of security, stability and development must be solved through home-grown methods”.

-Mario Machungo, in his “Good Leadership Counts” presented at the 1999 Kampala Conference for Security, Stability, Development and Cooperation in Africa

More like the rule rather than the exception, newspaper headlines are literally screaming pure horror, virtually every day! The recent ones include: “Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities’ attack”; “94 killed by terrorists, assassins in Plateau, Kaduna, Osun within 24 hrs”.

According to credible news reports, gunmen reportedly killed at least 142 persons in fresh attacks on some communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The attacks, which happened on Sunday,10th April, 2022 were carried out in Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa communities of the state. According to Ishaku Takwa, the media officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force maintaining peace in Plateau State and environs, confirmed the attacks to journalists in Jos.

The latest attacks come less than a month after 10 persons were killed in Te’egbe village of Bassa Local government. Many people were also injured and at least 30 houses were burnt in the attack, a statement by the police said. But for how long would the killings last?

Indeed, my continued outrage at the recurring blood-letting on the Plateau since 2001 is predicated on the apparent impotence on the part of both the federal and state governments, to rein in the monster of the orgy of violence through the security forces. For instance, the piece of heart-rending news that made the headlines on Sunday, March 7, 2010 was: “500 Berom natives in Dogon Nahawa were massacred by blood-thirsty herdsmen”.

Concerned about the largely preventable crises, I had used my Drumbeats opinion column with essays such as: “Taming the beast on the Plateau” (March 24,2010) and “Bloodbath on the Plateau again!” (Dec,29, 2010) both in Daily Independent newspapers. On August 29, 2011 20 innocent Nigerians were gruesomely murdered during the violence sparked at Angwan Rukuba Road, Jos. Muslims had to celebrate their Ed el Fitri indoors as no one dared to visit the amusement park and other places of tourist attraction. Yet, the worst case scenario was to follow, as reflected in the listed news headlines: ”Five more killed in Jos”, Daily Independent, August 31, 2011); “Family of eight wiped out in Jos,”(Daily Sun, Sept 5, 2011).Soon after was: “Another family of eight wiped out in Jos,”(PM News Sept 9, 2011). According to media reports, some Fulani herdsmen went on the rampage in Heipang near Jos on September 4, 2011. By the time they were through the family of Chollom Gyang, including his wife Hannatu, six children and a four-month old baby were dispatched to their early graves. And in a subsequent sweeping strike by unidentified gunmen another family of eight, including a visitor were hacked to death at Foron village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area at about 1.00 am. That was on Friday, Septemberr9, 2011. It was the fourth of such beastly attacks in Plateau State within one week!

These grisly and despicable killings symbolize a nation whose leaders have failed and grossly so to guarantee the much-needed security of lives and property in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) along the basic principles of government.

For the series of preventable tragedies on the Plateau, the point is now crystal clear- that only the people of the Plateau could effectively exorcise the demons of self-destruction from their once peaceful state. According to the Chairman of Barkin Ladi L.G.A. Emmanuel Dachollom: “We have made appeals to the federal government that the people in Mahangar area have lots of sophisticated weapons but government has refused to do anything about it.” Even Captain Charles Ekeocha, the STF spokesman had also conceded to the fact that “everywhere in the state is infected with weapons, with sporadic shots heard day and night”. That was back in 2011. Are things any better today?

As expected, Governor Simon Lalong of the embattled state sympathized with the communities affected by the recent attacks and promised them justice, as “those behind the attacks will not be allowed to go without punishment”. He also stated that the State Security Council has adopted far-reaching measures to enhance the capacity of the security agencies to respond to all situations.

Furthermore, he directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to immediately visit the areas, assess the situation and provide relief as well as trauma management.

But how does this sound to the patriot’s ears? Sound of a broken record. Mere rhetoric! And this again gets several critical questions bogging the mind of those amongst Nigerians who still have respect for the pricelessness of human life.

For how long would the governors of the crisis-riddled states and Mister President keep reeling out condolence messages, promising justice for the psychologically bruised and brutalized families of the victims yet all ending as vacuous promises? How many of the heartless killers have been apprehended and brought to speedy justice? Who told the hapless citizens of Benue State to learn to live in peace with their tormentors and traducers soon after some 73 victims were sent to the early graves? Why are the so-called repentant terrorists and bandits, who are alleged to be foreigners offered amnesty on a platter of gold, as if their lives are more precious than that of the innocent Nigerians they have dispatched to the great beyond?

One cannot but wonder why the STF has not been sufficiently empowered to take proactive measures to tame the killings. According to Dachollom “Now our people have been pushed to the wall. We do not know for how long we can wait for government to protect us.”

On his part, the Gbomgbom Jos, Chief Gyang Buba has come out to remind the public, that going by historical facts as in the gazette the Beroms are the natives of the Plateau and not the Fulanis, Hausas, Yorubas and Ibos. His people’s act of benevolence in giving the settlers a space in their land has been repaid with ingratitude of the most cruel kind. The villagers have therefore, asked the federal government to withdraw the STF.

With all the unabated killings the recent call by the Northern Elders Forum that President Muhammadu Buhari should throw in the towel should not be taken as a wake-up call to him to do the needful. Declare a state of emergency on insecurity. Allow for a holistic restructuring the country and let the compelling issue of state policing be adopted by the legislators now. A stich in time will save nine!

Baje writes from Lagos

