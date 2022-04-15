APC Summons Emergency NEC Meeting Next Week



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for next week, most likely, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



The date for the NEC meeting will be ratified next Tuesday, when the National Working Committee (NWC) resumes its adjourned meeting, which held last Wednesday at the party National Secretariat.



The NWC of the party, has been meeting since last week over the timetable and schedule of activities regarding the 2023 elections.



But despite holding several meetings, the NWC of the party was yet to come up with a timetable and schedule of activities.



Indications, however, emerged yesterday that leaders of the party and other party chieftains, including President Muhammadu Buhari, would deliberate on the cost and date for the commencement of sale of nomination forms, as well as conduct of primaries for the seat of the presidency, governorship, national and states assemblies.



A party source, who pleaded anonymity said Tuesday’s meeting would determine, when the NEC meeting would be held.



“But for some issues on dates of the primaries, which the leadership of the party is still making wider consultation on, the NEC meeting would have been immediately after the Easter break, but the date for the NEC meeting will be decided on Tuesday at our continued NWC meeting.



“Though some members wanted the emergency NEC to hold on the 20th of April, we have the mandatory 7 days notice to be published before the meeting. So, by Tuesday, we shall announce the date for the NEC meeting.”

THISDAY gathered that the NWC would seek NEC’s approval for APC’s timetable for all events leading to the 2023 general election.

