APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Wednesday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has announced that it would hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, in a statement issued Friday said the emergency NEC meeting would take place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and would commence at 10am.

He said: “Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the proposed schedule of activities that hit the social media space last week showed that the ruling party will commence the sale of forms for the various election positions on April 22 and end on May 7.

For the House of Assemblies, the Expression of Interest form will cost N500,000, while the Nomination form will cost N1,500000.

Aspirants contesting the House of Representatives seats will pay N5 million for Expression of Interest and Nomination form, while those vying for Senate will pay N2 million for Expression of Interest and N8 million Nomination form.

The party also proposed N5 million for Expression of Interest and N25 million as Nomination form for the Governorship seat.

The forms for the presidential position has not been decided yet.

The proposed timetable further indicated that submission of completed forms for various positions will take place between May 9th and 18th, while the screening of aspirants is scheduled to hold between May 11th and May 20th.

It also revealed that the screening appeals will hold between May 14 and 23; while the primary election will take place between May 17th and 30th May, 2022.

