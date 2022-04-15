Another Police Station Attacked in Anambra, One Gunman Killed

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State Police command, led by the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has killed a member of a killer group after they attempted to attack another police station in the state.



THISDAY learnt that the gang of gunmen had attacked Nteje police station, but luck ran out on them when operatives of the command got a tip off and launched a counter attack on them.



Just Tuesday morning, some gunmen had attacked a police station at Ogbaru Local Government Area, killing four police officers and razing down the station.



Anambra State police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed the latest attack on Nteje police station, said the gunmen visited the state at 3am yesterday.



He said the CP led operatives to the affected police station, where one of the gunmen was felled, and a riffle and magazine recovered from him.



A press release by Ikenga read: “Anambra Police Operatives led by CP Echeng Echeng today 14/4/2022 at about 3am foiled an attack by gunmen at Nteje Divisional headquarters Oyi LGA.



“The Operatives recovered one type O6 rifle, one magazine and fifty- three live ammunition of 5.56mm and charms. The Commissioner of Police CP Echeng, led the crack squad, when responding to the distress call as the station came under attack by the deadly gang. The Police Operatives decisively dealt with the assailants.



“During the gun duel, one of the gunmen was neutralised and due to the superior fire of the police operatives, the assailants fled the scene. The station was secured and all police operatives and arms are intact,” Ikenga said.



The spokesperson quoted Echeng as saying the command would not relent in delivering on its mandate on protection of life and properties.



He also commended the officers and men of the command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to weed out all criminal elements in the state.

