Africa Needs Good Governance in Music, Says Liberian Singer, Kzee Bigname



Liberian music star, songwriter and producer, Kolando Baby Zulu a.k.a Kzee Bigname has given an insight why African music continues to have lacklustre presence on the international scene, using his own Liberian local music genre known as Gbema as a case study.

He also posited that African musicians need to do more and dig deep into their cultures instead of Africanizing Western music for prosperity.

“Yes, we believe in drums and dance in our African cultures but we need to improve on our lyrics. We need to do more, but to do more we need Africa to invest in the music industry through building institutions. We need a platform that will uplift the local and international African artists. We need good governance in music,” he noted, hinting that African music tends to be weak in terms of lyrical delivery.

“First, African artists need to work harder in putting out quality and unique arts, better industry and good marketing and a more supportive environment,” he added.

Kzee Bigname is an iconic musician in his country, as he has been credited as the figure, since Morris Dorley, to have changed the face of music in Liberia by liberating his people from the shackles of foreign music to appreciating the Liberian local music genre known as Gbema. While Gbema music is a craze in Liberia it has largely failed to cross its borders and Kzee explains why.,

“I think the unpopularity of Liberian music is the lack of investment into the industry, which is due to the civil war and lack of peace in my country. Most things I now prioritize. We have got no institutions, poverty is high, the talent is there but nothing to uplift that talent. We got big names in countries closer to Liberia but nothing is happening. The Liberian music industry needs help,” says the artist who once lived in Ghana as a refugee.

Speaking about Gbema music, he says, “I think Gbema music has a big seat in the Liberian music industry because, is our traditional and cultural arts music from our ancestor and it belongs to a particular tribe in Liberia called Bassa. And it also relates to every age, and more of storytelling through the expression of Liberian art, culture and dancing. Gbema is Liberia’s own, the reason I say so is because we Liberians express ourselves through dancing.”

Born 1988, as Kolando Baby Zulu, Kzee made his music debut as the co-founder and Vice President of the Liberian Refugees rap group in Ghana. Fast forward to the end of 2019, Kzee ended the year with two hits singles “Frisky Tata” and “Yor Pastor Know” after taking a sabbatical from music.

Since his debut more than a decade ago, Kzee had so far released over 6 hits songs and collaborated on several hit tracks as well and won numerous awards including the MTN Liberia Music Award four times.

Currently, the Liberian music legend resides in Australia and is still active musically since returning from break.

Some of his hits complete with videos include Kakalaka, “Kountry Chicken”,“Chicken Saloma” featuring David Mell, “Da Who Say” featuring JB of Soul Fresh and many more.

