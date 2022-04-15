2023 Presidency: Igbo Leaders Speak in Unison, Demand Slot

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Igbo leaders, on the aegis of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (ONW), have spoken in unison that the two major political parties should zone to the South-east as it was the case in 1999 when the two major political parties zoned their presidential candidates to the South-west.

Their demand was voiced by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, when the leaders of Ohanaeze converged in Owerri, Imo State capital for solidarity reception that was held in his honour at the Banquet Hall of Imo Government House, describing his choice for the leadership of Ndi Igbo as a round peg in a round hole.

Obiozor, in his speech, said that Ndigbo firmly believed that the diversity of Nigeria has been grossly mismanaged and only the upcoming 2023 presidential election would provide an excellent opportunity to redress any sense of exclusion and marginalisation that has been felt by the people of South-east zone over the years.

He said: “It is for this reason that I call on the political parties in the country, to zone the presidency to the South-east. It has been done before in this country. So it can be done again now in order to redress the presumed marginalisation the Igbos have been complaining of over the years.

“It will be remiss of me not to commend and appreciate the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum for their steadfastness and unshaken support for zoning and rotation of the presidency to the South-east come 2023. A South-east presidency in 2023 will have a healing effect on the conscience of the nation and an idea whose time has come.”

In his compassionate and reassuring welcome address, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed strong commitment in Igbo affairs, stating that non Igbo would love the Igbos more than Ndigbo themselves and enjoined all Igbo sons and daughters to work as team to bring peace and development, which would eventually usher in political ascendancy of our dream.

Uzodimma maintained that for Ambassador Obiozor to accept to serve Ndigbo in this capacity as the president-general of Ohanaeze, the Igbo should be grateful to him because Obiozor would not fail to make Igbo great once again.

He said: “For a decade of being an elected person, I have pondered on the issue of Igbo cause. Ndigbo want justice and peace not war. The time has come for every patriot to talk about the Igbo cause. I urge the political class in Nigeria to do the same thing that was done in 1999 for the South-east.”

Others who spoke during the event were Senator Ike Nwachukwu, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey; Mrs. Victoria Akanwa, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Nnia Nwodo and Mr.Idu Gariwey.

Other prominent personalities that grace the occasion were Professor A.B.C. Nwosu, and former Senate Presidents, Mr. Pius Anyim and Senator Adolphus Nwagbara; Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Mr. Uche Ogaha; former President of Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; former Governor of Imo State, Mr. Ikedi Ohakim; former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubike Ihejirika (Rtd); the clergies and a host of others.

