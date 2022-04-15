2023: APC Youths Hold Rally for Adamu, Warn against Fielding Unpopular Presidential Candidate

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Youths and stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday organised a solidarity rally for Senator Abdullahi Adamu barely three weeks after his emergence as the national chairman of the party.

The Senate had held a valedictory session for Adamu and his deputy, Senator Abubakar Kyari, after the duo’s resignation during Tuesday’s plenary.



The Coordinator of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF), Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, at the rally charged the party leadership not to field unpopular presidential candidate at the forthcoming primaries.

“As concerned party members, we must come to terms with the issues at stake should a non-popular candidate emerges as the presidential candidate to fly the party flag at the presidential election.



“This rally is therefore calling on the party under the dynamic leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to, without sentiment, ensure that the most popular candidate emerges as the presidential candidate of the party as the international community and other concerned stakeholders are keenly watching to see what will become of the APC.



“We must also warn that there would be unpleasant consequences electorally, should the party deny the best candidate the party flag under the guise of zoning or consensus that fails to meet the yearnings of the masses in 2023,” Ogbeh said during the rally.



He added, “Some persons are already parading themselves as the chosen candidates of the National Chairman and the NWC and, to this end, have arrogated to themselves powers that defeat common sense.



“They have, in like manner, elected to ignore critical stakeholders of the party to the chagrin of all well-meaning members of our great party. While we may wish to ignore the activities of these individuals, we are, however, constrained to alter the leadership of our party to this ignoble trend that is capable of rubbishing the gains recorded in the party in recent times.”



The APC youths group urged the national chairman and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), to be wary of such individuals that have been name-dropping, thereby sending wrong signals to other members of the party.



“The APC as a party does not need such unhealthy and undemocratic displays by some party members. This is unacceptable, and we demand the leadership of our great party to issue strong caution and reprimand to those individuals.



“Whilst some aspirants have only made their declaration on the pages of newspapers, others who believe in the power of democracy have continued to galvanise stakeholders and have received popular endorsements from all segments of the party.



“This is indeed the beauty of democracy hence the need for the leadership of our party to step in and assure the teeming members of the APC that they are not in bed with these undesirable elements that aim to take undue advantage of their closeness with the National Chairman to impose their whims and caprices on the party.



“It is our considered opinion that it will be foolhardy for anyone to think that manipulating the party’s presidential primaries will be the way out for their candidates. We are assured that the APC as a party is bigger than individuals, and the leadership of our party is well-positioned to avail all aspirants a level playing ground,” the group added.

While underscoring the need for a level playing ground for all aspirants at the primaries, the group said it was incumbent on the leadership of the party to organise a free and fair congress, “if we desire to present a strong and sellable presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections to emerge victoriously.”

