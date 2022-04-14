Ugwuanyi Seeks Fairness as PDP Chieftains Mull Consensus Presidential Candidate

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has called on Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, to ensure justice, equity and fairness in the electoral processes leading to the emergence of PDP’s presidential candidate.

Ugwuanyi made the call on Tuesday when the four PDP presidential aspirants visited him at the Enugu Government Lodge, Abuja, in their consultations towards the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, after a closed-door meeting with Ugwuanyi, Saraki said the meeting was on strengthening Nigeria’s unity.

He added there was deliberation on PDP’s future and consideration of a consensus presidential candidate in the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Saraki disclosed that the push by some PDP presidential aspirants for a consensus candidate for the 2023 polls is not a northern agenda.

“When we started about three weeks ago, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the North. We were talking to the aspirants across the country. Now, because more people have come out in the South, we are all going to meet,” he explained. “All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria. We are not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.”

The four presidential aspirants have been consulting with PDP leaders nationwide on having a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“I have good news that already, moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet, and eventually we all meet and see one consensus; that consensus is a Nigerian that represents all the groups,” he added. “So, I just want to be clear about that and be reassured it is not just about the issue of a northern consensus, not at all. It’s a consensus for the PDP and one Nigeria.”

Saraki stressed that the “most important ambition now is how to begin to fix Nigeria and put Nigeria on the right course.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

