



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Two Reverend Sisters, Rev. Sister Virginia Obike and Rev. Sister Monika Ilem, have lost their lives in a motor accident in Anambra State, alongside a couple and driver.

The nuns alongside their driver, Mr. Chamberlain Umunakwe, were burnt in an official vehicle belonging to Handmaid’s Secondary School, Amansea, Awka North LGA, while they were travelling back to the school after an official engagement.

The accident happened on Tuesday night at Nawfia community, when the bus conveying the nuns collided with another vehicle conveying a couple, bursting into flames and burning the occupants beyond recognition.

A source said the nuns, who were principal and bursar respectively, were on their way from Ifite Ogwari, Ayamelum Local Government Area, where they had gone to buy bags of rice meant for their boarding students, when the accident happened.

The victims in a Toyota Highlander involved in the accident were identified as former Anambra State Government Storekeeper, Mr. Emmanuel Okeke, and his wife.

THISDAY gathered that the accident happened around 9p.m. on Tuesday. But as at Wednesday morning, priests of the Catholic Catholic were seen at the accident scene in mourning.

The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident and commiserated with the victims, while also urging caution among motorists.

