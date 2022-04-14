Telecoms Subscribers Require SIM Linkage to Unlock SIM Cards, NCC Insists

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised itelecoms consumers, whose Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards were barred from making calls, to submit their National Identification Number (NIN) for revalidation and linkage.

NCC insisted that affected SIMs will not be unbarred by the service providers until they are linked with the NINs of the SIM card holders.

NCC also advised telecoms subscribers to be mindful of fake websites, designed by fraudsters to deceive subscribers, with the pretext of helping them to link their SIM cards to their NINs.

In a recent statement issued by NCC and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC said: “This information has become necessary in view of a viral web link (https://bit.ly/NCC-Sim-Unbar-Gov-Ng) being circulated on social media and on some websites. The link and accompanying narrative represent patent misinformation and disinformation certainly designed to mislead the general public about the SIM cards that are barred from making calls, due to non-linkage with NIN at the set deadline.

“The misleading, viral message mischievously displays NCC logo and ostensibly promises members of the public that, by clicking the web link and following further instructions in that regard, subscribers with barred SIM cards can unbar such SIMs across mobile networks without a valid NIN.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCC wishes to state categorically that it never issued such statement, directing subscribers or indicating that subscribers can unbar their SIM without a NIN. As such, the originators and peddlers of the spurious message were out to mischievously mislead unsuspecting members of public. Therefore, their message should be disregarded.”

The statement further said the NCC remained the national regulatory authority for telecommunications in Nigeria, and it is co-driving the process of the NIN-SIM linkage with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as directed by the federal government.

“The Commission will not, under any circumstance, act contrary to F

federal government’s directive to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to bar SIMs cards not linked to NINs at the expiration of the last deadline given for the NIN-SIM linkage exercise.

Having disclaimed the false viral message, the Commission wishes to officially inform affected telecom subscribers on how they can get their SIMs actively connected to make calls.

