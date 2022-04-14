Super Eagles Winger, Olayinka, on Fenerbahce Radar

Turkish publication, Fotomac, has reported that Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka may be bidding goodbye to Slavia Prague at the end of the season as Fenerbahce are interested in acquiring the services of the winger and could seal a deal for the Nigerian as soon as the transfer window officially opens in July.

Olayinka will not be short of suitors in the summer after a string of excellent performances on the continent and in the Czech Republic’s elite division for Slavia.

Five goals and three assists in 20 league games have helped the champions in their cause to retain the title they have won consecutively in the last three years. With two rounds of matches left, Slavia sit top of the Fortuna Liga table with a one-point advantage over second-place Viktoria Plzen.

Even more significantly, the Slavists are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with Olayinka contributing four goals and an assist in nine games to that success.

The Super Eagles forward was on the scoresheet as Slavia claimed a 3-3 draw at Feyenoord last week.

He is also in line to smash Austin Okocha’s European club competition appearance record when the Red-and-whites host the Dutch side in the return leg today.

A win in that encounter will see Olayinka and Slavia advance to the semifinals of the maiden edition of the Conference League.

The 26-year-old’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, though, with Fenerbahce keen to add him to their personnel ahead of their continental and domestic challenges next term.

The Istanbul-based club are favourites to finish second behind runaway league leaders Trabzonspor this season and that would land them a UEFA Champions League spot.

Currently rated €7, Olayinka has previously played for KAA Gent, KF Skenderbeu, Dukla Prague, and Zulte Waregem among several others.

The 36 Lion Academy product joined Slavia Prague in July 2018 for €3.2 million from Belgian side Gent.

