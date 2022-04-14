Russia & Bitcoin: Could it be Legalized and Taxed?

Russia has been on the news a lot in recent months. The government has been threatening to invade Ukraine, but no one knew that they were also making new plans for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general. It looks like the Ministry of Economic Development in Russia wants to put forth a proposal that will allow cryptocurrency mining operations to happen.

This post will break down everything there is to know about this proposal and what it could mean for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Russia Wants to Incentivize the Cryptocurrency Industry

In areas with a surplus of electricity, the Ministry of Economic Development in Russia wants to tax and legalize Bitcoin mining. This can bring Bitcoin mining out of the gray area that it is already in. They believe that cryptocurrency mining should be looked at as a commercial activity. Also, once any cryptocurrency is mined and turned into rubles, it will need to be taxed by the government.

This mining proposal will allow Russia to benefit while not overwhelming the electricity grid in more vulnerable areas. Additionally, the ministry wants to confine any Bitcoin mining to robust grids and place restrictions on electricity usage by individual miners. By doing this, the government has more control over what is happening regarding Bitcoin mining in Russia.

Moreover, this proposal is encouraging industry expansion. While the industry is expanding and growing, the ministry will be looking at lowering electricity tariffs and rates for those who want to set up their cryptocurrency mining farm in specific areas. That also means that when the electricity marker is passed, energy prices will be increased to make up for it.

What Does Everything Mean?

These new rules mean there is less risk of an inadequate power supply for social housing and other infrastructure in different regions of the country. The ministry is working this way because they know what happened in Kazakhstan and Iran, where Bitcoin mining ended up overwhelming all the electricity grids in more vulnerable areas of the country. Overall, the Russian government must take care of the electricity grids because they do not want to end up the same as Kazakhstan and Iran.

Right now, the government continues to work out the administrative plan for cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, the uncertainty over the regulations of Bitcoin continues. Two parties do not see eye-to-eye on the matter, and that is the county’s finance ministry and the Bank of Russia.

The country’s finance ministry wants to regulate the crypto industry and has been arguing this for years. They see the potential in the digital currency and want to pounce on it as quickly as possible. However, the Bank of Russia disagrees with this thought process because it wants to ban the asset completely. Its biggest fear is the risks it will bring to investors. Except, no one knows who is right in this situation. Luckily, the two parties have decided to make this legalization work for the country.

Later this week, the ministry and the bank will bring forth a joint proposal for the new cryptocurrency regulation bill. It will be interesting to see what they bring to the table.

Conclusion

Russia has been busy with its thoughts about the Ukraine invasion and legalizing Bitcoin mining. It will be interesting to see how this will affect Bitcoin’s worth in the marketif it is legalized in Russia to mine and tax. Also, if other countries see it work positively for Russia, will they be more likely to do the same thing?

