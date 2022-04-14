Presidential Ambition: Omokri Slams Osinbajo, Says Declaration Speech Empty

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration speech to run for president in 2023 is empty, without vision and leadership direction, says Reno Omokri, former special aide to Goodluck Jonathan.

The speech lacked vision and leadership skills, stated Omokri yesterday on the Morning Show of Arise News Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAy Newspapers. He stressed that Osinbajo’s speech was immemorable and full of promises without achievements.

He urged the vice president to tell Nigerians his plans. The declaration was more of a threat than a promise because he vowed to continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would have stopped, added Omokri.

The former presidential aide and bestselling author pointed out that Buhari made Nigeria the headquarters of extreme poverty.

Calling Osinbajo a backstabber in a thread of tweets made earlier in the week, Omokri stated that Osinbajo’s declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election was a betrayal of APC national leader Bola Tinubu, who is also vying for the same position.

Tinubu is widely regarded to have ensured the emergence of Osinbajo as the vice president in 2015.

‘’I am so sad that a lot of people are seeking the presidency based on where they come from. They are not talking about what they can do for Nigeria. We have seen what has happened when we elect leaders based on where they come from,” explained Omokri.

He added, “Muhammadu Buhari is a very good example, so we can’t go that route again. We need to elect leaders based on how they can perform and competence.”

He also advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on winning the election rather than zoning, stating that if they get into power, they can zone from a position of power instead.

Sharing his thoughts on the Abuja-Kaduna railway attack, Omokri said no country had defeated terrorism militarily but through negotiations.

The ex-presidential aide suggested that Islamic scholar, Sheik Gumi, should be included in the negotiations on how to reach the terrorists and start to address their specific issues.

He further mentioned that the borders needed to be more secure and negotiations.

