NIPOST Partners Transxor to Enhance Courier, Logistics Business

Emma Okonji

As part of its mission to transform the logistics and courier sector, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) through its Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD), has entered into a Public-Private Partnership with Transxor Mainstream Global Limited, a Lagos-based technology firm to provide technical support and innovation in its oversight functions.

The landmark partnership is set to redefine the regulator’s approach to ensuring compliance to established regulations while also giving the sector the much-needed impetus to fulfil its enormous potential. It is estimated by experts that the Nigerian logistics and courier sector has a market potential of N1 trillion per annum, an estimate, which highlights the capacity of the sector to drive economic growth.

Speaking at a recent forum, the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, said: “The infusion of cutting-edge technology into NIPOST’s operations is very much in harmony with our commitment to revolutionising the Nigerian Postal Service to keep pace with innovations in the courier and logistics sector.”

NIPOST-CLRD, in collaboration with Transxor, rolled out ‘WeMuv’, a revolutionary new app and platform for registering all logistics and courier service providers in Nigeria from SMEs to National operators, whilst also providing revolutionary payment plans for license fees.

General Manager of CLRD, Mr. Gideon Shonde, said many operators were currently not licensed to operate, and some operators need help with paying the licensing fee, which is why we are introducing daily, weekly and monthly payment options to operators who register on the new platform; a win-win situation for all parties.

“As an indigenous company with a clear insight into the issues plaguing the logistics and courier sector in Nigeria, the WeMuv platform for NIPOST-CLRD is indeed ground-breaking as it not only ensures a higher level of compliance to licensing rules, but also bridges the gap between ‘the regulator’ and ‘the regulated’ in an unprecedented way”, Transxor said in a statement.

