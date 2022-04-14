NIEEE Calls for Decentralisation of Electric Grid to Address Incessant Collapse

Emma Okonji

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Michael Akan has called for the decentralisation of the national grid infrastructure in order to address incessant collapse in recent times.

The chairman made the call during the recent inauguration of NIEEE Chapter in Benin City, Edo State.

He said it was unthinkable that the government was bent on continuing with a system that was not sustainable but require a huge capital investment that will eat deep into government finances without achieving the desired result.

Speaking during the inauguration on the topic titled: ‘Scalable Solar Roofing Technologies For On-Grid And Off-Grid Applications’ the Guest Speaker, Prof. Adagbonyin Obiazi, presented the solar-roofing technologies as viable, reliable, durable and sustainable option in providing sufficient, stable, available and quality power supply scalable to both residential and commercial levels for on-grid and off-grid applications.

Pioneer Chairman of the NIEEE Benin Chapter, Ikponmwosa Amayanvbo, promised to work with his executive committee members to deliver on the mandate of the institute by promoting its cardinal objectives. He expressed profound gratitude to all and sundry that contributed to the success of the event, which he considered historic.

