Mikano Motors Unveils Luxury Azkarra SUV

Mikano Motors, a leading automotive firm in Nigeria, has unveiled its flagship luxury SUV from its Geely Nigeria lineup, the Geely Azkarra.

The car was launched at the Geely showroom in Victoria Island area of Lagos at the weekend where it demonstrated the beauty, luxury and surprising power of the Azkarra SUV.

In his remarks, the GM Mikano Motors, Ralph Haidar, noted that Mikano Motors offers the best value for car purchases currently obtainable in Nigeria.

He listed some of its unique features of the ride including a five-year/150,000 km warranty, mobile workshop, VIP courtesy service, guaranteed resale value.

Others include the confidence from Mikano international’s legacy quality, after-sales prowess, “assurance for peace of mind and the best value for your auto investment”.

While sharing insights on the Value Chain, Haidar and his team treated newsmen to a detailed analysis of the design process for the Azkarra as shared by Geely’s Head of Design, Shanghai- Guy Burgoyne.

Burgoyne, however, described the steps taken from ideation to the production of the distinguished looking Azkarra which he described as being “sophisticated, practical, intuitive and technically precise”.

He also mentioned that the Azkarra was designed with the car owners in mind, identifying that “the consumers’ choice of cars is becoming their choice of lifestyle rather than just a tool for transportation”.

The head of design highlighted that the accentuated headlamps, deep set into the body colour inserts, give the Azkarra a matured look which conveys great confidence and the exterior was designed to improve aerodynamic performance.

This refined, sleek attribute transitions to the interior with a self-assured fluidity, successfully merging sportiness and refinement.

