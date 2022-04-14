Logitech Introduces Remote Work Products for Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, which forced nations to adopt the new normal workspace, organisations have been prompted to identify tech gadgets that allow staff to deal with their workload more effectively.

Logitech strives to empower people to do their work the best way they can, from wherever they are. Focused on innovation and quality, the company has designed products and experiences that have a place in people’s everyday lives.

Head of Marketing at Logitech sub-Saharan Africa, Theresa Relihan, said: “We understand that for many Nigerian companies, deploying remote work solutions at scale is new and can take time to perfect. Each of our products is designed with the customers in mind. We always focus on how people connect and interact in the digital world and ensure an efficient, unique and meaningful experience.”

Describing how to make a remote setup efficient, Relihan said for webcams and laptop cameras, the limitation of embedded cameras undermines the benefits of video collaboration. Problems arise from poor lighting, bad angles and poor resolution or clarity. “The quality of video technology is essential. If the experience of using video for meetings is bad, people are more likely to not attend or be frustrated by the experience. If the visual and sound are clear, people can be seen easily, and the meeting feels like it is being held in person,” Relihan said.

Relihan added that to deliver a superior meeting experience, a business-grade webcam would include a number of features that enhance the image. One of the most important aspects is the ability to compensate for poor lighting.

Relihan explained that while the experience of using embedded cameras is variable – sometimes good, often terrible – the experience with business-grade webcams is generally outstanding and highly predictable.

Relihan said a wired keyboard would be best if users do not want to deal with input lag, the risk of interference or battery life. However, a wireless keyboard is the ideal choice, if users want to be mobile and use their keyboard from long range.

Relihan listed some tips provided by Logitech, including supporting products that will drive efficiency regardless of the location, to include:

