Jonathan Mourns Makoju, Ex-boss of Dangote Cement

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of former Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Company Limited, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who passed on at the age of 73 years.

The former President in a condolence message described late Makoju as an outstanding patriot who contributed so much to the initiatives for social and economic development of the country.

Jonathan noted that Makoju “made considerable impact in the power and energy sectors where he worked assiduously for a long time”, including serving as a presidential special adviser on electric power.

The former President further prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his grieving family and friends.

