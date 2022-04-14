INEC Warns Parties against Violating Electoral Act over Conduct of Primaries

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Ahead of 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State , Malam Garba Madami, yesterday warned political parties against conducting their primaries elections outside stipulated constituencies.

The REC gave the warning yesterday in Ilorin at a stakeholders’ meeting with political parties, INEC Electoral Officers in the 16 local government areas as well as with the state Commissioner of Police.

He said: “As required by law, the commission shall monitor the primaries of each political party that provides the required legal notice in line with Sections 82 (1) and (5) of the Electoral Act.

“Failure of a political party to notify the commission of any convention or congress convened for the purpose of nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Act shall render the convention or congress invalid.”

The INEC chief added that primaries must be conducted in the various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act.

According to the REC, “It is a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates.”

Madami declared that the commission would not monitor such primaries conducted outside the constituency, and their outcome will not be accepted.

He said: “Political parties are enjoined to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigations that may lead to failure to nominate, and field candidates for elections in some constituencies.”

The REC advised political parties to adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy drawn from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act, and other guidelines and regulations issued by INEC.

“Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidates shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue,” the REC said.

He commended political parties in the state for their cooperation with INEC, and assured them that the commission was ready to conduct peaceful, fair and acceptable elections in 2023.

