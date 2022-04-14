I Will Upgrade Ekiti Poly to Varsity, Oni Pledges





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Social Democratic Party’s Governorship Candidate, Mr. Segun Oni, has disclosed that he would upgrade the newly founded Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti, to a university if elected governor in the June 18 poll.

Oni also promised to provide more facilities and competent personnel at the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere Ekiti, rather than scrapping it, as being wrongly insinuated.

The institution, which was established by Governor Kayode Fayemi in his Isan Ekiti countryhome as a College of Commercial Agriculture, was recently upgraded to a polytechnic status.

Oni said this yesterday in Ikere, Ado and Ekiti West Local governments, during a campaign visit to the councils in furtherance of his ambition to be governor of the state.

He described as unfounded and baseless the rumour being spread by his adversaries that he had the intention of scrapping the BOUESTI, saying he would rather strengthen the institution.

He said: “If I am reelected, my intention is to dialogue with the people of Isan Ekiti where our polytechnic is located and ask them whether they want it upgraded or not. If they want it upgraded, we will make it a full-fledged university.

“This goes to tell you that I will never scrap BOUESTI. It is only a wicked governor that will destroy any programme meant to bring development. I don’t belong to that class of destroyers. I will rather be a builder.”

Speaking at Ilawe Ekiti, the former governor said that his administration would tap the axis’ potentials in banana plantation, by attracting a cottage industry to the area for more incomes for the farmers and employment opportunity for the locals.

While addressing mammoth crowd of party supporters in Ado Ekiti with his running mate, Ladi Owolabi, Oni said he would not take the voters for granted despite his popularity.

The former governor exuded confidence that Ekiti people would stand by him through the rigours of election, saying no amount of intimidation would cow him in his resolve to free Ekiti from slavery brought by the present administration.

“We are not going to take voters for granted. We will visit all the farmsteads in Ado Ekiti capital city and other towns. We have to work hard, but we are sure that victory is certain.

“If there are people that are threatening you, let us know. But let me beg you, if APC or PDP is campaigning anywhere, don’t go there and disturb them.

“But if any of them should come with thugs where we campaign, they will be dealt with accordingly. Whoever provokes us would get a reaction, so they should be careful. Why could they be stoning us? What are they afraid of?” Oni asked.

