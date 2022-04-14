House Adjourns Plenary for Easter Holidays

Udora Orizu in Abuja
The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary to April 26, 2022 to enable the lawmakers embark on Easter holidays.
The adjournment followed a motion for adjournment moved by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa,, and seconded by Deputy Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason.
Thereafter, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, wishing his colleagues a happy Easter celebrations, thanked them for their doggedness in everything they’ve done in the discharge of their legislative duties for the interest of the country.
